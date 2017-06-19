Taste of Oneida: Cooking demonstrations and recipe exchange Tuesdays, June 20 and 27

Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market will host Taste of Oneida: Cooking demonstrations and recipe exchange two weeks in a row on Tuesday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 27 from 3-7 pm.

The market is located on the Madison County Historical Society’s lawn at 435 Main Street in Oneida. The cooking demonstrations will occur on site during the market on those days with local chef and owner, Victor Ramirez, of Madison Bistro in Wampsville and James Burdick, of Napoleon’s Café in Oneida.

Ramirez’s cooking demonstration will be Tuesday, June 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. Burdick’s demonstration will be on Tuesday, June 27, from 5 to 6 p.m. Each of the participating vendors at the market will also be passing out their very own recipes for visitors to take home with them, so make sure to visit each vendor to collect all of the recipes. Friends of the Oneida Library will be reading stories about cooking and other stories from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and passing out coloring book pages.

So come on out to the market at Cottage Lawn. We are open every Tuesday from 3- 7 pm fromMay 16- Sept.5, featuring fresh local, fresh local, seasonal produce, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, maple products, dog treats, herbs, soaps, lotions, wine, gelato, jam, fudge, and much more.

We are excited to announce that we will be having themed weeks focusing on families, nutrition, recreation, and summer concerts sponsored by The Gorman Foundation. The themed weeks are: Taste of Oneida: Cooking Demonstrations and Recipe Exchange (June 20 & 27); The Gorman Foundation Summer Concert-The Party Nuts, July 11 (5p.m.-7p.m.) Free Ice Cream served that night courtesy of The Gorman Foundation; Get out and Get Fit (July 18); The Gorman Foundation Summer Concert-Target The Band, August 1 (5p.m.-7 p.m.); Community Day- Get to know your community organizations (August 8); Classic Car Day (August 22); and Kid’s Day 2.0 (August 29).

We hope you will join us at the Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market, every Tuesday, June 6-September 5 from 3p.m. – 7 p.m. to shop, enjoy the afternoon, and tour Cottage Lawn! There will not be a market on July 4.

If you are a farmer or vendor with the finest and freshest locally grown produce and quality goods and would like to participate in our market, please contact-Madison County Historical Society at 315-363-416, Mary Patricia, Market Manager,315.813.2523, mpatrici@twcny.rr.com.

Find us on Facebook at Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market,or visit our website for more information about weekly activities, www.mchsfarmersmarket.org, or call the society at 315-363-4136.

