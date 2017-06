SUNY Geneseo announces president’s list for spring 2017

The State University of New York at Geneseo has announced its President’s List for the spring semester 2017. To be on the list, a student must have achieved an A in all coursework (4.0 grade point average) while taking at least 12 credit hours.

President’s List honorees from this area include:

Sarah Papa of Oneida

Christine Price of Manlius

