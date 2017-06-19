SUNY Geneseo announces president’s list for spring 2017 » Griffo joins Senate in passing Charitable Gaming Act of 2017 Assembly must now act – Following Governor’s veto last year, law still must be changed

to allow charities and volunteer groups to sell raffle tickets online and accept credit payments to allow charities and volunteer groups to sell raffle tickets online and accept credit payments State Senator Joseph Griffo announced today that the New York State Senate has passed the Charitable Gaming Act of 2017, which would allow non-profit charitable groups to sell raffle tickets online and accept debit/credit card payments for fundraising activities. The Charitable Gaming Act (S4329/A6095) was sponsored in the Senate after learning that outdated regulations limited the options by which organizations can accept payment for raffles, 50/50 prizes and other games of chance. Under existing rules, these organizations cannot accept either online or debit and credit card payments. This bill passed the Senate and Assembly in 2016, but the Governor vetoed it. In response, the bill has been adjusted with additional amendments and will now be sent to the Assembly for their consideration. “Every dollar that cannot be raised by a charity because of outdated limits on payment options is yet another dollar that cannot support the many services and programs that help meet the needs of our community,” said Senator Griffo, R-Rome. “Since not everyone carries around cash all the time, allowing online and debit or credit payments would make it more convenient for people to give to these charity raffles. We were so close to updating the law last year, so I am hopeful that the Assembly and Governor will join us in helping our charities and volunteer groups raise the funds they desperately need.” Senator Griffo cosponsored this bill, which is sponsored by Senator Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month June 2017 (209) May 2017 (366) April 2017 (349) March 2017 (372) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)