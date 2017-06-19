Alicia Clarke studying abroad in Union College program

Alicia Clarke of Cazenovia is studying abroad during summer break from Union College.
Clarke is traveling to Canada, England, the U.S. and the Netherlands, exploring health care systems. Clarke is a member of the Class of 2019, majoring in Biology
Union College offers a diverse array of study abroad programs for its students. Union is ranked #12 in the country by the Princeton Review for its study abroad program, and about 60 percent of Union students will study abroad during their time at the College.
