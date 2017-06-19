Stirpe: Closing LLC loophole helps strengthen democratic process

“Wealthy special interests have bought their way into our elections for far too long. By using limited liability corporations to funnel funds into elections, they’ve corrupted our democracy and eroded public trust. This loophole needs to be closed immediately so voters can rest assured that their elected officials are representing them – not wealthy megadonors.

“That’s why I co-sponsored and helped pass legislation to restrict LLCs to the same campaign contribution limits that currently exist for corporations (A.1926). This is common-sense legislation that helps level the playing field so all voices can be heard equally. It’s time we turn this legislation into reality. The public has waited long enough.”

