SUNY Potsdam names area students to dean’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 305 students who excelled academically in the Spring 2017 semester to the college’s dean’s list.

The students included:

Callie Lalor of Chittenango, whose major is Spanish

Jacob Smith of Canastota, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

