SUNY Canton Police Academy celebrates 31 graduates

The St. Lawrence County-David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy at SUNY Canton recently graduated 31 law enforcement professionals. The majority of those graduates became officers for area police departments.
University Police Chief Alan P. Mulkin gave advice the academy’s largest graduating class.
“Always move forward and hold yourself to a higher standard,” he said. “Be fair and impartial. Treat everyone with dignity and respect and you’ll be successful police officers.”
SUNY Canton’s Law Enforcement training includes two phases. The first phase provides pre-employment training that encompasses the skills required to become a police officer. Cadets complete courses in emergency medical services, emergency vehicle operation and defensive tactics. Upon being sworn in as a police officer, cadets then complete phase two. Topics covered include police arrest techniques, firearms and counterterrorism training.
At the graduation ceremony, cadets are either sworn in as officers of their associated sponsoring agency or are acknowledged for their completion of pre-employment training. The officers and graduates of this year’s ceremony were:
- Dustin C. Andrus was sworn in as an officer of the Norfolk Police Department.
- James M. Blackwell was sworn in as an officer of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. Blackwell won the Emergency Vehicle Operation Award.
- Christopher Bleau was sworn in as an officer of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. Bleau won a Defensive Tactics Award.
- Keith W. Bush was sworn in as an officer of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
- Corwin C. Christman was sworn in as an officer of the Antwerp Police Department.
- Adam M. Clark was sworn in as an officer of the SUNY Canton University Police.
- Ashley K. Coffey was sworn in as an officer of the Canton Police Department.
- Lindsey A. Crosbie was sworn in as an officer of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
- Stephen C. Davis was sown in as an officer of the Potsdam Police Department.
- Ross M. Dixson was sworn in as an officer of the Massena Police Department. Dixson won a Defensive Tactics Award.
- Garrett C. Fries completed pre-employment training. Fries also graduated from SUNY Canton’s Law Enforcement Leadership program.
- Shawn R. Hatch was sworn in as an officer of the Massena Police Department. Hatch won the Director’s 110-Percent Award.
- David M. Henrie was sworn in as an officer of the Norfolk Police Department.
- Daniel Hollister was sworn in as an officer of the Ogdensburg Police Department.
- Andrew C. LaFlair was sworn in as an officer of the Ogdensburg Police Department.
- Jerrid L. Lavoie was sworn in as an officer of the Potsdam Police Department.
- Mark A. Lehman was sworn in as an officer of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
- Brooke M. Massia was sworn in as an officer of the Norwood Police Department.
- Trent R. McDonald was sworn in as an officer of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department.
- Matthew McDougall was sworn in as an officer of the Ogdensburg Police Department. McDougall won the David Sullivan Best Overall Award.
- Justin G. O’Connor was sworn in as an officer the SUNY Potsdam University Police.
- Duane T. Pfendler was sworn in as an officer of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
- Joseph Pritty was sworn in as an officer of the Norfolk Police Department.
- Jerry W. Roblee was sworn in as an officer of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.
- Corey M. Ryan was sworn in as an officer of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. Ryan won the Marksmanship Award.
- Dylan J. Scozzafava completed the pre-employment training. Scozzafava also graduated from SUNY Canton’s Law Enforcement Leadership program.
- Charles M. Shaver was sworn in as an officer of the Ogdensburg Police Department.
- Garrett L. Shutts was sworn in as an officer of the Norwood Police Department.
- Douglas Takac was sworn in as an officer of the SUNY Canton University Police. Takac won Highest Academics Award.
- Tyler Thomas was sworn in as an officer of the SUNY Canton University Police.
- Rachel Youngers completed the pre-employment training. Youngers also graduated from SUNY Canton’s Law Enforcement Leadership program.
