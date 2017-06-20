America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk sets new dates

In 2018, America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3.

As in past years, Friday, March 2, will be a day for community members to register for the Heart Run and Walk, and enjoy the Healthy for Good Expo that will provide health screenings as well as health and community information.

On Saturday, March 3, participants can choose among a 30K run, a 10-mile run, a 5-mile run, a 3-mile run, a 5-mile walk or a 3-mile walk. All events will take place at Utica College.

“We had originally thought we would hold the Walk a little later in March,” said Brian Sciortino, Vice President, Global Claims, MetLife, and chair of the 2018 America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk. “We wanted to stay with tradition and hold the Greatest Heart Run and Walk on the first weekend in March as we usually do. We want to let the community know right away. Part of the reason this event is the greatest is because our so many people are so passionate about this event. We anticipate that 2018 will be another great year for fighting heart disease and stroke in our community.”

For information, visit UticaHeartRunWalk.org, or call the American Heart Association in Utica at (315) 580-3964.

