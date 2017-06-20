This Week at the Canastota Public Library

The Week of June 25 marks the first week of the Canastota Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is Building a Better World.

Monday: We will kick off the week on Monday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m., with puppet show by Nancy Sander and Puppets with Pizzazz. Sander and her puppets will perform “Rumpelstiltskin.” The puppet show will entertain children of all ages!

Additionally, on Monday, kids can sign up for craft days and special summer library events at our Registration Station on the second floor of the library.

Tuesday: Adults may attend our Book Chat at 1 p.m. in the Lawson Community Room. We will be discussing Chad Hanna, a book by Walter Edmonds. A Craft Day is scheduled for 2 p.m. for kid’s preschool to sixth grade.

Our “Tuesday Night Movie” begins at 5 p.m. This week, we’re showing Manchester by the Sea, rated R and starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams. This heartfelt film is about loss, grief and the peace that comes with acceptance.

At 5:30 p.m., kids age 10 – 15 will build and program robots in Ready, Set Robotics program.

Wednesday: At 10 p.m., caregivers and their Babies will want to stop in for Baby & Me Lapsit with Miss Angela. Stories, sing-alongs and fingerplays are so much fun!

At 1:30 p.m., the Teen Book Club will meet in the Lawson Community Room.

Thursday: Pre School Storytime with Mrs. Liz begins at 10 a.m. Read aloud stories, games and a snack round out this program.

At 5:30 p.m., kids age 10 – 15 can come to learn about circuits during Arduino Fun. This four-week workshop explores how you can use Arduinos to make things happen in the world around us.

At 6 p.m., join our Evening Knitting Group and learn how to knit. This fun, welcoming group can help you to learn a new skill that might become a favored hobby!

Tai Chi Outside will be happening on Thursday at 7 p.m. Join us near the library parking lot as we explore this flowing exercise experience with Randy Woodcock. This is a fourw-eek program for beginners.

Friday: At 10 a.m., Our Friday Morning Knitting Group welcomes new members to join them for knitting, coffee and nice conversation.

At 2 p.m. each Friday during our Summer Reading Program, we’ll be showing a Family Movie! This week, our movie is “Pay It Forward” starring Haley Joel Osment, Kevin Spacey and Helen Hunt. In this film, a young boy attempt to make the world a better place after his teacher has given him an assignment in class.

Saturday: At 10 a.m., join us for some Outdoor Fun at the Library. We’re planning races, games and more outside.

Our regular LEGO Party will take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. for those who prefer a more sedentary activity.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St. in Canastota.

