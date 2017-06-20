Area SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 855 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2017 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

The students included:

Sarah Berger of Syracuse, whose major is Business Administration

David Coons of Syracuse, whose major is Music Business

Courtney Corigliano of Canastota, whose major is Dance

Brittany Geiler of Chittenango, whose major is Biochemistry

Jacqueline Marris of Oriskany Falls, whose major is Psychology

John Paliakkara of Manlius, whose major is Biology

Nathaniel Race of Eaton, whose major is English and Creative Writing

Tristan Spearing of Manlius, whose major is Music Education

Jared Wentrick of Waterville, whose major is Music Business

To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

