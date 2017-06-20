Area SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 855 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2017 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.
The students included:
- Sarah Berger of Syracuse, whose major is Business Administration
- David Coons of Syracuse, whose major is Music Business
- Courtney Corigliano of Canastota, whose major is Dance
- Brittany Geiler of Chittenango, whose major is Biochemistry
- Jacqueline Marris of Oriskany Falls, whose major is Psychology
- John Paliakkara of Manlius, whose major is Biology
- Nathaniel Race of Eaton, whose major is English and Creative Writing
- Tristan Spearing of Manlius, whose major is Music Education
- Jared Wentrick of Waterville, whose major is Music Business
To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Leave a Reply