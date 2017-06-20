Morrisville Public Library news

Summer Reading begins Monday, July 3! The theme this year is, “Build a Better World”! Stop in and sign up starting then! Remember we have a children’s program (ages 1-17) and an adult one too!

EXCITING NEWS: IF THE CHILDREN READ 1100 HOURS COLLECTIVELY through the course of the program, THEY CAN WHIP CREAM the library manager at graduation! That’s not the only cool thing going on this summer! Stop in and find out more!

On Wednesday, July 5, join us for our SRP Mural at 6:30 pm. Help us create the Summer Reading mural for the summer! Supplies will be provided; just need all young and old talent to come and create!

On Friday, July 7 please join us for “We Build!” at 6:30 pm. Build a lot of cool things with us! We are not playing with Lego’s! We will be building with spaghetti and marshmallows, making a shape collage, a hoop glider and lots more fun things! Bring the family in for some “building time!”

Saturday, July 8 is our Annual Book Sale from 8:00am-2:00 pm. Lots of great deals! Get some great reads for the summer ahead! The Book Sale will be held in the Library’s program room. The Library will be closed to the public (due to summer hours).

Be sure to join us on Monday, July 10 for our CLEARANCE BOOK SALE from 12:00pm-6:30 pm. Bag Sale! Whatever you can get in a bag for a $1!!! AND SPECIAL for Nonprofits and teachers only–Everything is free if you bring ID from where you work or talk to the Library Manager.

We will be having a 5 week long special Summer Reading Kiddies Korner (our preschool story hour) that meets every Tuesday from July 11 through August 8! Be sure to bring your kiddos in at 10 am for stories, finger plays, crafts and more! July 11 we will be hearing stories about “Build a Better World!

July 18 we will be reading about “All Around Town”!

On Wednesday, July 12 bring the family in for our Silly Bubble Circus at 6:30 pm! Join Erick Price as he brings his “Silly Bubble Circus” to us! Imagine the fun and excitement as an entire circus unfolds before your eyes! Juggling, music, magic, clowns and a BAZILLION bubbles! A bubble show that is a circus itself! Sure to fun for the entire family!

On Friday, July 14 join us for our Make-N- Take Craft Night at 6:30 pm! Stop in and make several different “Build a Better World” crafts on your own! All materials will be provided!

Don’t forget we host “Play Mahjong!’ every Monday from 1pm-3pm! Like to play Mahjong? Want to learn how to play without using the computer? Willing to teach young and old! Come join the fun!

We will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. We will reopen Wednesday at noon.

We will be closed Saturdays through Labor Day. We are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday noon to 8 pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10 am to 8 pm and closed Saturdays during the summer.

