Vaughan announces men’s ice hockey class of 2021

Raiders Welcome Five Forwards and Three Defenseman to the Program



Colgate men’s ice hockey head coach Don Vaughan has announced the Class of 2021, featuring the addition of eight players to the program including five forwards and three defenseman.

“We are excited to welcome eight excellent student-athletes to the Colgate Hockey family,” Vaughan said. “In just their second year working together, assistant coaches Mike Harder ’97 and Juliano Pagliero have done a great job of identifying and helping bring these student-athletes to Colgate. Each player will add quality to our on-ice product and, as young men of high character, they will also add to the Colgate community as a whole.

“These young men bring excellent leadership qualities and an unwavering work ethic. They each have certain on-ice qualities that help fill specific needs on our roster. Our coaching staff and returning players look forward to welcoming them to campus in August.”

The Raiders graduated eight players from the Class of 2017 who accounted for over 42 percent of Colgate’s goals scored and 40 percent of points from the 2016-17 season. Colgate’s seniors also blocked nearly 40 percent of the team’s shots on defense in addition to having four-year starter Charlie Finn (North Vancouver, British Columbia) between the pipes where he broke several program records. Colgate finished the season with a 9-22-6 (6-13-3 ECAC Hockey) record.

#11 Nick Austin

Defenseman

5-11 185 lbs.

St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Before Colgate

Played for the Madison Capitols of the USHL in 2016-17…Graduated from Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in 2016…Played four years for Benilde-St. Margaret’s School and served as captain his senior year.

Stats: Appeared in 44 games for the Capitols, scoring two goals with 11 assists for 13 points…Saw action in 99 games for Benilde-St. Margaret’s over four years with 14 goals and 44 assists for 58 points…Had a stellar senior season in 2015-16 with 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points.

Honors: Named All-Conference during his senior season…Named to the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team…Earned the team’s best defenseman award for Benilde-St. Margaret’s…Named All-Conference Academic Award.

Personal

Born: Nicholas Austin was born in Charleston, South Carolina.

Family: Son of Mark and Susan Austin…Has one brother and one sister…Brother, Johnny, is entering his senior season at UConn.

#24 Trevor Cosgrove

Defenseman

6-0 190 lbs.

Exeter, New Hampshire

Before Colgate

Spent the 2016-17 season with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL…Teammate of fellow recruit Henry Marshall with Alberni Valley…Graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 2016 after a four-year career…Also lettered in soccer and baseball at Phillips Exeter…Captain of soccer and hockey as a senior.

Stats: Enjoyed a stellar season with the Bulldogs, totaling 49 points in 53 games…Netted 16 goals with 33 assists…Set the Alberni Valley team record for goals by a defenseman in a season…Second among BCHL defenseman in goals and tied third in points…Played in 113 career games with Phillips Exeter over his four-year career, tallying 28 goals and 60 assists for 88 points…Had a great senior season as he set career-highs with 15 goals, 29 assists for 44 points in the USHS.

Honors: Named a BCHL Second Team All-Star…Earned top scorer and best defenseman honors for Alberni Valley…Named MVP of Phillips Exeter in 2015-16.

Personal

Born: Trevor Cosgrove was born and raised in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Family: Son of A.J. and Kellie Cosgrove…Has one brother.

#22 Tyler Jeanson

Forward

5-8 180 lbs.

Carman, Manitoba

Before Colgate

Spent the last two seasons with the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL…Played the previous two season with the Portage Terriers of the MJHL…Graduated from Carman Collegiate in 2015…Also competed in Cross Country and Golf…Graduated on the honor roll.

Stats: Totaled 27 goals and 46 assists for 73 points in 112 games with the Minotauros in two seasons…Recorded 17 goals, 25 assists and 42 points in 52 games in his final season…Added two goals in four playoff games…Recorded 44 goals and 50 assists for 94 points in 115 games with Portage from 2013-15…Tallied 23 goals and 31 assists for 54 points in 56 games in 2014-15.

Honors: Named the MJHL Rookie of the Year in 2013-14 and to the Rookie All-Star Team…RBC Cup Champions in 2014-15…Turnbull Cup Champions (MJHL) in 2014-15…Two-time Minot Minotauros Humanitarian Award…2016-17 Unsung Hero for Minot…Portage Terriers Rookie of the Year in 2013-14 and Fan Favourite.

Personal

Born: Tyler Jeanson was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Family: Son of Jeff and Carol Jeanson…Tyler is a triplet with two sisters.

#19 Henry Marshall

Forward

6-1 180 lbs.

New Canaan, Connecticut

Before Colgate

Played the 2016-17 season with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL…Teammate of fellow recruit Trevor Cosgrove in 2016-17 with Alberni Valley…Graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall in 2016…Also lettered in golf at Choate…Captain of both teams as a senior…Editor in Chief of the Press…Member of Red Cross Club and Choate Young Republicans.

Stats: Scored seven goals with 12 assists for 19 points in 57 games with the Bulldogs…Only recorded four penalty minutes the whole season…Finished his high school career with 34 goals and 37 assists for 71 points in 101 games.

Honors: Named to the All-Housatonic Second Team in 2015-16…Earned the Courtenay Hemenway Award for Excellence in Hockey his senior year at Choate…Most Sportsmanlike Award in 2016-17 at Alberni Valley.

Personal

Born: Full name is Henry Linton Marshall…Born in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Family: Son of Jenkins and Linda Marshall…Has one brother and one sister.

#5 Paul McAvoy

Forward

6-2 185 lbs.

Richmond, Kentucky

Before Colgate

Played the last two seasons with the Surrey Eagles of the BCHL…Competed for the Connecticut Oilers of the EHL in 2014-15.

Stats: Scored 32 goals and assisted 48 more for 80 points in two BCHL seasons with Surrey…Excelled in his final season with the Eagles, netting 18 goals with 30 assists for 48 points…Saw action in 41 games with the Oilers in 2014-15, scoring 12 goals with eight assists for 20 points.

Honors: Served as the captain of the Surrey Eagles in both seasons…Won the 2014-15 Eastern Hockey League Championship with Connecticut…Named Surrey’s MVP in 2015-16…Earned the Most Sportsmanlike Award with Surrey in 2016-17.

Personal

Born: Full name is William Paul McAvoy…Born in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Family: Son of Bill and Cindy McAvoy…Has two sisters.

#7 Josh McKechney

Forward

6-1 190 lbs.

Calgary, Alberta

Before Colgate

Spent the last two full seasons playing with the Brooks Bandits of the AJHL…Was a teammate of Jared Cockrell during the 2015-16 season with Brooks…Played with Edge School Prep, graduating in 2015.

Stats: Played in 121 career games with the Bandits, netting 34 goals and picking up 82 assists for 116 points…Led all AJHL Players with 23 points on nine goals and 14 points in the 2016-17 postseason…Recorded a career-high 67 points in 60 regular season games in 2016-17 on 16 goals and 51 assists…Tallied 46 points on 21 goals and 25 assists in his final CSSHL season with Edge School in 2014-15.

Honors: Named to the 2017 Western Canada Cup All-Tournament Team…2017 AJHL Playoff Leading Scorer…2015-16 South Division All-Rookie Team in the AJHL…2016-17 Brooks Defensive Forward of the Year…2015-16 Brooks Co-Rookie of the Year…Two-time AJHL Champion with Brooks…2017 Western Canada Cup Champions…2017 RBC Cup Finalist…2014-15 CSSHL Co-Student-Athlete of the Year…2014-15 Most Valuable Mountaineer Award for Edge Prep Hockey…2014-15 CSSHL Tournament All-Star.

Personal

Born: Full name is Josh Nolan McKechney…Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta.

Family: Son of Rob and Camy McKechney…Has one brother.

#29 Nick Quillan

Defenseman

6-0 190 lbs.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Before Colgate

Played two seasons in the AJHL, most recently with the Whitecourt Wolverines in 2016-17…Played in 2015-16 with the Lloydminster Bobcats…Graduated from The Gunnery School in 2015…Also lettered in soccer and lacrosse at The Gunnery…Hockey team captain at The Gunnery in 2014-15.

Stats: Recorded 70 points on 18 goals and 52 assists during his two-year AJHL career…Tallied nine goals and 30 assists on 39 points in 46 games in 2016-17 with Whitecourt…Added three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 20 playoff games…Recorded nine goals and 22 assists for 31 points in 45 games in 2015-16 with Lloydminster…Netted 57 points on 12 goals and 45 assists in 80 games in prep school at The Gunnery.

Honors: Named to the AJHL All-Rookie North Division First Team in 2015-16…Named All-New England Prep West First Team in 2015…Won the 2015 USA U18 National AAA Championship…Honored with the Rice Bowl in 2015, given to the athlete demonstrating the most leadership, character and work ethic…Won the Coaches Choice Award in 2017 with Whitecourt.

Personal

Born: Nicholas Quillan was born and raise din Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Family: Son of Christopher and Monika Quillan…Has one brother, Jacob.

#25 Evan Tschumi

Forward

6-2 200 lbs.

Calgary, Alberta

Before Colgate

Spent the last three seasons playing in the AJHL…Played the first half of 2016-17 with the Drumheller Dragons before he was sent to the Whitecourt Wolverines and played with fellow recruit Nick Quillan…Started the 2015-16 season with the Lloydminster Bobcats, playing with Quillan, before he was sent to Drumheller…Played with Lloydminster in 2014-15…Graduated from Bowness High School in 2015…Played rugby at Bowness.

Stats: Totaled 34 goals and 46 assists for 80 points in 153 AJHL games over three seasons…Tallied 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 54 games between Drumheller and Whitecourt…Had three goals and six assists for nine points in 14 games with Whitecourt before posting two goals and two assists in 19 playoff games…Scored 11 goals with 20 assists for 31 points in 2015-16 between Lloydminster and Drumheller in 52 games…Potted 13 goals with 11 assists for 24 points in 56 games in 2014-15.

Personal

Born: Full name is Evan Jack Tschumi…Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta.

Family: Son of Michael Tschumi and Alison Philpotts…Has one brother…Father, Michael, played nine professional seasons in Switzerland National League…Uncle, Rick Tschumi, played 20 seasons in the Switzerland National League, as well as two World Championships with the Swiss National Team.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

