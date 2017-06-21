LETTER: Praises law enforcement for handling of local concerns

To the Editor:

Just some public accolades for the great service that the New York State Police and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office provides for the town of Verona.

Recently, a few residents brought to my attention some concerns that needed to be addressed by law enforcement. In less than a day, both Captain Mark Lincoln of the NYSP and Sheriff Rob Maciol of the OCSO let me know the issue was being dealt with.

Credit, too, to retired NYSP Major Frank Coots as he was quick to address any concerns as well when he was in charge of NYSP Troop D.

Living in a town that does not have a police force, we rely on the NYSP and OCSO to handle our law enforcement concerns. I know I speak for many when I say how grateful I am for the way the NYSP and OCSO do it.

Thank you.

Fritz Scherz, Councilman, Verona Town Board

