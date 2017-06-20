Tenney announces June mobile office hours

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced mobile office hours for the month of June.
Throughout the month of June, staff from Congresswoman Tenney’s office will be available at the following locations to provide assistance to constituents facing issues with federal agencies.
For a full list of constituent services, visit tenney.house.gov/services/help-with-a-federal-agency.
CORTLAND COUNTY
Cortland
Cortland Free Library, 32 Church St., Cortland
Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 10 a.m. to noon
CHENANGO COUNTY
Norwich
Norwich City Hall, 1 City Plaza, Norwich
Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m.
OSWEGO COUNTY
Sandy Creek
Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek
Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 10 a.m. to noon
ONEIDA COUNTY
Camden
Camden Town Hall, 47 2nd St., Camden
Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m.
* Please note Congresswoman Tenney will not be present at these mobile office hours as the House of Representatives will be in Session this week.
Leave a Reply