Tenney announces June mobile office hours

Rep. Claudia Tenney

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced mobile office hours for the month of June.

Throughout the month of June, staff from Congresswoman Tenney’s office will be available at the following locations to provide assistance to constituents facing issues with federal agencies.

For a full list of constituent services, visit tenney.house.gov/services/help-with-a-federal-agency.

CORTLAND COUNTY

Cortland

Cortland Free Library, 32 Church St., Cortland

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 10 a.m. to noon

CHENANGO COUNTY

Norwich

Norwich City Hall, 1 City Plaza, Norwich

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m.

OSWEGO COUNTY

Sandy Creek

Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek

Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 10 a.m. to noon

ONEIDA COUNTY

Camden

Camden Town Hall, 47 2nd St., Camden

Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m.

* Please note Congresswoman Tenney will not be present at these mobile office hours as the House of Representatives will be in Session this week.

