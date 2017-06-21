Utica Library announces photography contest winners

On Tuesday, June 20, the Utica Public Library announced the winners of its fourth annual Photography Contest for adults at a reception in the library gallery.

Pictured from left are winners Lisa Cooper (Best of Show), Sam McManus (Best Social Commentary), Terry Ann DeLude (Best B&W-tie), Jan Coffin (Best Striking Use of Color), Christina Hopkins (Best B&W-tie), & Liz Militano (Best Architectural).

Not pictured are winners Robert Pasqualicchio (Best Portrait) and Edward Elias (Best Nature).

Cooper’s Best of Show win was a striking color portrait of an elderly accordion player.

