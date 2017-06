Western New England University announces spring 2017 dean’s list

Western New England University congratulates more than 700 students named to the Spring Semester 2017 Dean’s List. The following students are named to Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher:

Samuel Caton of Earlville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Sarah Foster of Hamilton, majoring in Criminal Justice with Crime and Society Concentration.

