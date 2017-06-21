State police announce two more arrests in bird fighting investigation

As a result of an anonymous tip by a concerned citizen following Saturday’s arrests in Frankfort, two people were arrested by the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica yesterday for operating a third game bird breeding and training facility in the Town of Newport, Herkimer County, at which approximately 52 game birds and training devices and equipment were located.

These two subjects were arrested at a barn located at 466 N. Gage Road, Poland, following this anonymous tip. All game birds were turned over to personnel from the Herkimer County Humane Society at the scene.

JOSE J. MORALES, age 37, 1580 Genesee Street, Apt 1, Utica, was arrested and charged with the felony of Training an Animal for Animal Fighting for Amusement, section 351 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law. MORALES was also one of the individuals arrested during Saturday’s search at Mr. P’s Landscaping, 2308 Higby Rd, Frankfort. He was arraigned in the Town of Newport Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash or $50,000 bail bond.

DAILENY A. ABREU, age 29, 1583 Steuben Street, Apt 2 Utica, NY 13501, was also arrested and charged with the felony of Training an Animal for Animal Fighting for Amusement, section 351 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law, and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, for possessing a small amount of suspected cocaine. She was issued an appearance ticket for these charges returnable to the Town of Newport Court on July 18, 2017, at 5:30 PM.

This investigation is ongoing. Any information regarding this case or any other illegal game bird operations in Central New York should be directed to Investigator Scott Rachon of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica at (315) 793-2531.

All press inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the New York State Office of the Attorney General at (518) 776-2427.

