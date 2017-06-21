Miller supports legislation to help volunteer firefighters

Today, Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I-New Hartford) met with volunteer firefighter and Believe 271 Foundation founder Brian McQueen, and his wife, after voting to pass legislation (A.711-B) that will provide enhanced disability benefits to volunteer firefighters who develop certain forms of cancer due to their service.

“This was important legislation to help our volunteer firefighters, and I am proud to be part of passing it,” said Miller. “These men and women are heroes, and I am grateful to know they are on call and ready to rush into action at a moment’s notice. They deserve to know we have their backs and they deserve a sense of security knowing they will have the necessary health benefits to fight life threatening diseases.”

Assemblyman Miller represents the 101st District consisting of parts of Delaware, Herkimer, Oneida, Orange, Otsego, Sullivan and Ulster counties. For more information, please visit Assemblyman Miller’sOfficial Website.

