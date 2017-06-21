Mohawk Valley Rotary awards Central Valley Academy student with Community Service Award

On Tuesday, June 20, at its regular meeting, the Rotary Club of the Mohawk Valley presented its annual scholarship award to Skylar Mower, high school senior at Central Valley Academy.

Skylar, who is a senior at Central Valley Academy in Ilion, will major in the nursing program at SUNY Delhi in the Fall. Mower currently participants in National Honor Society, Key Club, and Student Council and will graduate from high school this Friday.

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Community Service Award is given to a Central Valley Academy student who is enrolled in a two- year college program and best exemplifies that spirit of volunteerism through participation in his or her community. Community service defines Rotary’s character, is the basis for its appeal and visibility in the community, and is the reason Rotary continues to grow. The Mohawk Valley Rotary is committed to values of excellence, integrity, equitable community, intellectual curiosity, collaboration, and leadership.

