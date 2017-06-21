Fifteen named to SUNYAC Commissioner’s academic honor roll

The State University of New York Athletic Conference has released its Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll honorees, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.30 cumulative grade point average. Fifteen Morrisville State student-athletes from the field hockey and men’s ice hockey team were recognized with the accolade.

Morrisville State College competes as affiliate members of the SUNYAC conference in field hockey and men’s ice hockey.

Below are the field hockey recipients for the Mustangs, of the academic honor:

Holly Gamlen (Cazenovia), sophomore, field hockey, human performance and health promotion

Autumn Mitchell (Canastota), freshman, field hockey, business administration

Leila Richmond (Eden), freshman, field hockey, animal science – dairy

Cassie Sherman (Hoosick Falls), freshman, field hockey, criminal justice

“Our commitment as a program and overall department to academic success this year has clearly paid off,” said head field hockey coach Allison Beardsley, “but beyond that Holly, Autumn and Cassie all deserve individual recognition for their commitment to academic success.”

“They all worked hard for this recognition, and I’m so proud of their success!”

Head men’s hockey coach Kevin Krogol echoed Beardsley in the focus his program has taken to ensure academic success for its student-athletes.

Eleven were selected from the men’s hockey program, who collectively was one of nine Mustang athletic programs to register a 3.0 team grade point average or better after the spring term.

Those earning a spot on the Academic Honor Roll include:

Mason Corliss (Katy, Tx.), freshman, ice hockey, business administration

Nicholas DeVito (Averill Park), freshman, ice hockey, business administration

Henry Hearon (Chicago, Ill.), freshman, ice hockey, individual studies

Jonathan Kasper (Pittsburgh, Pa.), freshman, ice hockey, business administration

Jon Lauer (Camillus), junior, ice hockey, renewable energy

Layne Martin (Findlay, Ohio), junior, ice hockey, nursing

Dane Moore (Cadillac, Mich.), freshman, ice hockey, health related studies

Chris Pearson (Ottawa, ON), freshman, ice hockey, business administration

Joseph Santino (Woodbridge, ON), senior, ice hockey, criminal justice

Max Sund (Stockholm, SE), senior, ice hockey, business administration

Jared Young (Pueblo West, Colo.), freshman, ice hockey, natural resources conservation

“Our staff is thrilled with the success of our student-athletes in the classroom,” Krogol said.

“We put a great deal of focus on academic success within our program, and our athletes are well aware of the importance of their academics and know that the “student” in “student-athlete” comes first.”

“At the end of the day it is their education, not their athletic ability, that will carry them through life when they depart Morrisville State,” he said.

