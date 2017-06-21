Syracuse International Airport announces newest passenger amenity

Syracuse Hancock International Airport is pleased to announce the addition of two post-security Baby Care/Lactation Rooms. The rooms are centrally located, just beyond the security checkpoint.

The rooms are being provided in an effort to accommodate families with nursing mothers, and parents with infants that would like a private location to care for their baby. The rooms are furnished with a chair and ottoman, a baby changing station, and an electrical outlet for families that are pumping.

“We are very excited to add the baby care rooms to our list of passenger amenities,” said Christina Callahan, Airport Director. “We want to provide a quiet space for mom or dad to care for their little one before boarding a flight that resembles the comforts of home.”

