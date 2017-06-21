Canastota Alumni Association Educator’s Award – Gail Strong

Gail Strong is to be presented with the Canastota Alumni Association Educator’s Award for her dedication to her students and to her profession during her 32-year teaching career.

A 1971 graduate of Canastota Central Schools, Gail went on to receive an AA degree in Liberal Arts from SUNY Morrisville in 1973 and graduated with a BS in Home Economics from SUC Oneonta in 1975. Throughout her career, Gail pursued graduate work at Cortland, Oswego and SUNY IT.

Gail was hired by the Canastota Central School District as a Family and Consumer Science Teacher at the Jr. Sr. high School in 1976 and remained in this position until her retirement in 2008.

During these years, she served as Junior Class Advisor for one year and the Senior and Graduation Advisor from 1985 through the late 1990’s. She also co-chaired and was a member of the Model Schools committee. Gail joined the building planning team in 2005 and served as Weight Room Supervisor for several years.

In 2005 Gail was honored with the Teacher of the Year Award presented by Mohawk West Family and Consumer Science Educators Assoc., where at one time she held the office of Treasurer. Gail was a member of the Canastota Teacher’s Association where she held positions as Building Representative, and both Treasurer and Sunshine Treasurer. She is a member of NYSUT and CREW (Canastota’s Teacher’s Retirement Group.)

Community service and volunteerism have been an important part of Gail’s life. She has been an active, long-time member of Zonta Club serving as President from 2005 to 2007 and Treasurer from 2009 through 2018. Gail’s volunteer work includes service for the Kallet Civic Center, the Oneida Healthcare Auxiliary, the Red Cross and St. Agatha’s Bereavement Committee.

