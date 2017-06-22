Lifelong food allergy sufferer fights to raise awareness

FARE’s CNY Heroes Walk for Food Allergy coming in August

Imagine the fear and uncertainty new parents face every day. Then, add the discovery after your child turns 6 months old, that she is breaking out in welts and throwing her bottle when she drinks. At this very young age, Courtney Doxtader and her parents found out she was allergic to dairy, and switched to soy formula, which made a world of difference.

Doxtader, who recently graduated from SUNY Canton with a degree in dental hygiene at the age of 20, has faced food allergies all her life. As part of her efforts to raise awareness, she has been a member of the organizing committee for FARE’s Central New York Heroes Walk for Food Allergy for five years.

This year, the fifth annual walk festivities begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at the SUNY Poly Campus Center Building in Utica. All proceeds go to help FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education) in its fight to find a cure for food allergy and raise awareness in communities.

One of Doxtader’s passions is raising awareness by educating young people and the community. She said she does it “so individuals understand that food allergies are life threatening and not to be taken as a joke.

“It makes me so sad to hear that kids are being bullied these days due to having a food allergy,” Doxtader said. “Please educate and alert your child not to make fun of someone, but to understand them, rescue them, and be their hero.”

When Doxtader was 15, she completed her Girl Scout Gold Award Project, which was an informative food allergy expo. On the day of the expo, she met many people who had food allergies and many parents of kids with newly diagnosed food allergies. That day, she met Kristin Scanlon, who introduced herself and said she would like to get a food allergy walk started in Central New York. Scanlon now is the walk chair.

“After meeting a host of people and the organizers of FARE, we all managed to form the first ever CNY FARE Food Allergy Walk,” Doxtader said.

In the four walks to date, the group has collectively raised more than $20,000 each year with help from the generous community. “We strive to bring much needed awareness locally to our schools and area establishments,” Doxtader said.

As she got older, Doxtader learned that she has multiple food allergies, including an egg allergy that she discovered at age 2 after she found her way into her grandmother’s refrigerator and smeared eggs all over. Courtney had a severe allergic reaction and had to be rushed to the hospital, where she was treated with epinephrine and Benadryl. Those two instances at such a young age prohibited her from ingesting any dairy or egg products, but no allergy testing was done because she was so young.

She did say living with food allergies gets easier as an adult.

“I think it definitely gets easier…as it is so second nature for me knowing exactly what to look for on labels and at stores and restaurants,” Doxtader said.

FARE’s Food Allergy Heroes Walk was formerly known as the FARE Walk for Food Allergy. The re-branded walk is a community and family-friendly event with a determined and passionate group of participants. At the walk, hundreds of people will come together in a safe environment, unite behind their commitment to FARE’s mission, and raise funds. All Walk proceeds support FARE programs that improve food allergy outcomes through research, education, advocacy and awareness.

To register for the Central, NY Food Allergy Heroes Walk, visit http://www.foodallergywalk.org/.

