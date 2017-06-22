Fort Plain man arrested for marijuana and illegal fireworks possession

On June 12, 2017, at approximately 7:40 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90, in the Town of Dewitt for a vehicle and traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Stephen R. Dubois, age 63, of Fort Plain, NY, was found to be in possession of approximately 68 grams of marijuana and multiple bags of illegal fireworks. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Syracuse where he was subsequently charged with:
- Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the 4th Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor
- Unlawfully Possessing Illegal Fireworks; a Violation.
- Vehicle and Traffic Violation.
Dubois was released on appearance tickets which were made returnable to the Town of Dewitt Court on June 20, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.
