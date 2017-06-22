Local students named to Clarkson University dean’s list

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester at Clarkson University:
- Connor Bayly of Kirkville, a senior majoring in financial information and analysis.
- Joshua Blanchard of Canastota, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Trevor Chase of Manlius, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
- Annika Christensen of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
- Wilson Cortes of Canastota, a senior majoring in chemical engineering / pre-physical therapy.
- Drew Devendorf of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering.
- Steven Dunckel of Hubbardsville, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
- Morgan Finnerty of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
- Kenneth Galbraith of Chittenango, a senior majoring in software engineering.
- Mason Gamble of New Woodstock, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
- Jack Harlander of Manlius, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
- Summer Lancette of Oneida, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
- Gavin Lopata of Madison, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Madeline McCarthy of Manlius, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
- Emma McLatchie of Syracuse, a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.
- Michael Nourse of Erieville, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Kathryn Pfeiffer of Manlius, a freshman majoring in chemistry/computer science.
- Olia Schaal of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering.
- Andrew Vaccaro of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management.
- Rachel Weyna of Manlius, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Alex Wilcox of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering.
- Victoria Wright of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in environmental science and policy.
Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
