Local students named to Clarkson University dean’s list

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester at Clarkson University:

  • Connor Bayly of Kirkville, a senior majoring in financial information and analysis.
  • Joshua Blanchard of Canastota, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering.
  • Trevor Chase of Manlius, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
  • Annika Christensen of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
  • Wilson Cortes of Canastota, a senior majoring in chemical engineering / pre-physical therapy.
  • Drew Devendorf of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering.
  • Steven Dunckel of Hubbardsville, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
  • Morgan Finnerty of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
  • Kenneth Galbraith of Chittenango, a senior majoring in software engineering.
  • Mason Gamble of New Woodstock, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
  • Jack Harlander of Manlius, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
  • Summer Lancette of Oneida, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
  • Gavin Lopata of Madison, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
  • Madeline McCarthy of Manlius, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
  • Emma McLatchie of Syracuse, a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.
  • Michael Nourse of Erieville, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
  • Kathryn Pfeiffer of Manlius, a freshman majoring in chemistry/computer science.
  • Olia Schaal of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering.
  • Andrew Vaccaro of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management.
  • Rachel Weyna of Manlius, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
  • Alex Wilcox of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering.
  • Victoria Wright of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in environmental science and policy.

Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

