Miller passes first bill, provides land for solar farm in Orange County

Recently, Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I – New Hartford) successfully passed his first bill as a member of the Assembly. The legislation (A.7631) authorizes the Village of Montgomery in Orange County to use a parcel of land to install and operate solar panels, which will make the village a more efficient, environmentally friendly and sustainable entity.

“I’m very pleased that the first bill I was able to get passed in the Assembly will not only help to protect our environment, but also serve to lower costs for a local municipality and its taxpayers,” said Miller. “The Village of Montgomery had done the legwork to obtain a grant to fund the installation of these solar panels, but still needed land for the project. I was glad to help in the process, and grateful to my colleagues for supporting this important legislation.”

One of many municipalities across the state that has been looking toward solar, wind and other sustainable means to lower operating costs and pass these savings on to taxpayers, the Village of Montgomery can now move forward with the final phases of this project.

Assemblyman Miller represents the 101st District consisting of parts of Delaware, Herkimer, Oneida, Orange, Otsego, Sullivan and Ulster counties. For more information, please visit Assemblyman Miller’sOfficial Website.

