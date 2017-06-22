Community Bank N.A. Hosts Shred Fest

Free communitywide event to help prevent identity theft

To help safeguard against identity theft and fraud, Community Bank N.A. invites the community to join its second annual Shred Fest. The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Hamilton Community Bank N.A. branch.

“We invite the community to gather up any sensitive documents and bring them down to our Shred Fest,” Community Bank N.A. District Manager Janet Briggs said. “Shredding personal documents is crucial to protecting your identity, and this event allows the community to dispose of them in a safe and secure manner.”

Important documents to shred include financial statements, personal documents, credit card offers, employee pay stubs, ATM receipts and any items with a signature.

A maximum of five boxes or 175 pounds of material will be accepted per person. Business shred will not be accepted. Secure shredding is provided by Confidata.

For a full list of acceptable materials and for more information on the Shred Fest, call the Hamilton Community Bank N.A. branch at 315-824-2800 or visit a local Community Bank N.A.

