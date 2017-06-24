Senate, Assembly pass Griffo bill requiring insurers to cover 3-D breast cancer screenings

The New York State Legislature has passed legislation sponsored by Senator Joseph Griffo that would require health insurers to cover modern 3-D mammography for breast cancer screenings.

Each year in New York, more than 15,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 2,600 women die from this disease, according to the New York State Department of Health.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer.

The key to receiving the best treatment for breast cancer is early detection through cancer screenings, Senator Griffo said.

While tomosynthesis – or 3-D mammography – has proven to be a more consistent and reliable way of detecting breast cancer and reducing false positives than traditional mammography, unfortunately most insurance companies do not provide coverage for this technology.

Senator Griffo’s legislation –S4150/A5677 – would mandate that insurers provide this coverage to women who choose to take advantage of this effective technology.

“Thousands of women in New York are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and if our state wants to be a leader in protecting women from this heartbreaking disease, then we must ensure that women have undeniable access to the best methods of mammography available,” said Senator Griffo, R-Rome. “Breast cancer can be a life-changing diagnosis for any of our families and friends, and so I am proud that the Legislature has approved my efforts to change the law so all women can have the hope of early detection.”

The Assembly has already passed this bill, and it will now be senate to the Governor for his consideration.

