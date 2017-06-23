St. Lawrence University students named to dean’s list

The following students have been selected for inclusion on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2017 semester at St. Lawrence University.

Nicholas A. Clemente of Syracuse. Clemente is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in environmental studies-government. Clemente attended Solvay High School.

Elsa M. Coughlin of Cazenovia. Coughlin is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in art and art history and government. Coughlin attended Cazenovia High School.

Allison C. Karmis of Cazenovia. Karmis is a member of the Class of 2020. Karmis attended Cazenovia High School.

Sarah E. Moon of Chittenango. Moon is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in mathematics and economics. Moon attended Chittenango Senior High School.

Makayla Rogers of Oriskany Falls. Rogers is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in neuroscience. Rogers attended Madison Central School.

Hannah F. Rousell of Cazenovia. Rousell is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in biology. Rousell attended Cazenovia High School.

Nicholas J.P. Santaro of Manlius. Santaro is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in biochemistry. Santaro attended Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

John R. St. Denny of Bridgeport. St. Denny is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in geology. St. Denny attended Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

David M. Stehle of Cazenovia. Stehle is a member of the Class of 2020. Stehle attended Cazenovia High School.

Lauren J. Weeks of Hamilton. Weeks is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in performance and communication arts and sociology. Weeks attended Hamilton Central School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

