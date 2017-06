SUNY Potsdam athlete Lindsey Casler named to SUNYAC commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2016-17 season

Lindsey Casler, a resident of Oneida. was one of 102 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2016-17 school year, the conference announced Monday, June 19.

Casler is a junior member of the SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball team. Athletes named to the academic honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.

