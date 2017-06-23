Registration is open for Madison County Historical Society’s Charles E. Page Summer Camp

The Madison County Historical Society’s Charles E. Page Summer Camp will be held Aug. 7-11. Come partake in hands-on activities while learning about life in Madison County during the 19th and 20th century.

The lessons and series of workshops cover family life, farming, cross stitch, and cooking. Send payment to Madison County Historical Society, Attn: Charles E. Page Summer Camp, 435 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. 13421. No refunds are given to those who withdraw after the first day of camp. Please let us know if your child has food allergies. Please tell us your child’s name and age and provide your daytime phone number.

Registration is $35 MCHS members, $45 nonmembers. Become a junior member at $5 to reduce the camp registration fee. Deadline to register for the camp is July 28. Space limited to 12. Camp hours are from 10 am to 4 pm. The camp is open to children 9-12 years of age. Each child must bring a bagged lunch. Snacks will be provided.

The society’s summer history camp is named in memory of Charles E. Page. Page, a native of Madison County, operated a farm for 20 years until he was appointed Farm Employment Representative in the state Department of Labor. His passion for learning and teaching history is best recounted by his children who fondly remember their father instilling in them the importance of teaching respect for every aspect of our heritage. To register, call 315.363.4136 or 315.361.9735, email history@mchs1900.org or download a registration form at www.mchs1900.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

