Grace Garver Named to Wheaton College (Ill.) Dean’s List for Spring 2017 Semester

Wheaton College student Grace Garver of Manlius was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5-grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

