Students named to spring 2017 dean’s list at the University at Albany

The University at Albany congratulates more than 3,400 students who were named to the spring 2017 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list earned at least a 3.5 GPA.

John Assenza of Manlius

Alexander Capsello of Manlius

Marianthi Docous of Oneida

Alexander Hartwell of Manlius

Katelin Hopkins of Canastota

Joshua Kam of Manlius

Krista Kennedy of Oneida

Lauren Mannerberg of Kirkville

Antonia Minutoli of Chittenango

Sophia Roberts of Manlius

Michaela Rudy of Bridgeport

Thomas Sager of Manlius

