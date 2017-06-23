 
Students named to spring 2017 dean’s list at the University at Albany

The University at Albany congratulates more than 3,400 students who were named to the spring 2017 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list earned at least a 3.5 GPA.

  • John Assenza of Manlius
  • Alexander Capsello of Manlius
  • Marianthi Docous of Oneida
  • Alexander Hartwell of Manlius
  • Katelin Hopkins of Canastota
  • Joshua Kam of Manlius
  • Krista Kennedy of Oneida
  • Lauren Mannerberg of Kirkville
  • Antonia Minutoli of Chittenango
  • Sophia Roberts of Manlius
  • Michaela Rudy of Bridgeport
  • Thomas Sager of Manlius
