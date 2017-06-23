Two more arrests made in illegal bird fighting investigation in Herkimer County

In connection with the ongoing investigation by the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica into illegal bird fighting operations in Herkimer County, two more people were arrested early Tuesday evening after they were discovered at the game bird breeding and training facility at 466 N. Gage Rd, Poland (Town of Newport), Herkimer County. This is the same location where approximately 52 game birds, training devices and equipment were discovered Monday night. These two additional subjects were arrested after allegedly forcing entry into this barn in an attempt to remove evidence of the illegal operation.

JUAN JOSE LUCCA VEGA, age 41, 1527 Lincoln Ave, Utica; and WANDA SANTOS, age 42, 1108 Brinckerhoff Ave., were both arrested and charged with the felonies of Training an Animal for Animal Fighting for Amusement, section 351 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law, and Burglary in the Third Degree. They were each arraigned in the Town of Newport Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bail bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Any information regarding this case or any other illegal game bird operations in Central New York should be directed to Investigator Scott Rachon of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in Utica at (315) 793-2531.

All press inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the New York State Office of the Attorney General at (518) 776-2427.

