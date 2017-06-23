DiNapoli issues statement on Senate Republican health care bill

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli today issued a statement on the Senate Republican health care bill:

“The Senate Republican health care bill calls for billions of dollars of cuts in future health care funding for New Yorkers. This bill is identical to the House proposal in its threat to eliminate health coverage for countless individuals and inflict major new costs on the state budget. It’s time for the President and the majorities in both houses of Congress to get serious about making health coverage more accessible and affordable, rather than taking giant steps backward.”

