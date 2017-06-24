Madison County Sheriff’s deputies investigate serious two-car motor vehicle accident

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a serious accident that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Lakeport Road in Sullivan. The two-vehicle crash occurred on the railroad bridge on Lakeport Road, between Fyler Road and the Village of Chittenango.

A vehicle operated by Nicole Champion, 22, of Chittenango was traveling South on Lakeport Road when she crossed the center line and struck a North Bound vehicle operated by Theresa Stewart, 50, also of Chittenango. The vehicle operated by Champion overturned and came to rest on top of the guardrail.

Four passengers were in Champions vehicle, including three children, and one passenger was in Stewart’s vehicle. All seven were transported to University Hospital. Champion’s front seat passenger, Harley Gulley, 23, was transported in critical condition. Stewart’s front seat passenger, Emily Stewart, 18, of Chittenango, was transported in serious condition with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

All children were in car seats; their ages are 7 months, 21 months, and 2½. All adults appear to have been seat belted.

The investigation is continuing at this time, and charges are pending.

NYS Police, Chittenango Police, North Chittenango Fire-Rescue, Chittenango Fire-Rescue, Bridgeport Fire-Rescue, Fayetteville Ambulance, Greater Lenox Ambulance and AMR Ambulance assisted at the scene.

