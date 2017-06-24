Oneida Police Department blotter

- Diane R. Stevens, 41, 474 Lincoln Ave., Oneida was issued appearance tickets for littering and for having an unlicensed dog.
June 16, 2017:
- Laurie K. McGuinness, 46, 570 Main St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for junk vehicle.
- Allison R. Collins, 19, 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Felicia S. Kaplan, 32, 121 N. Warner St., Oneida was charged with harassment in the 2 nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in the Town of Lincoln Court and released on her own recognizance.
- James M. Battista, 53, 118 Phelps St., Oneida was arrested on an arrest warrant which charged him with criminal trespass in the 2 nd degree and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on bail.
- Terrell S. Bowdry, 30, 458 Columbia St., Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court where he pled guilty. He was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration in the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail.
June 18, 2017:
- Nathan L. Buffington, 25, 3732 Peterboro St., Cazenovia, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.
June 19, 2017:
- Donald J. Rouse, 21, 110 Pleasant St., Canastota, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 2nd degree.
- Jamie L. Ramnarine, 34, 120 N. Warner St.,, Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for falsely reporting an incident.
- Jordan M. Glouse, 21, 206 W. Elm St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the 4th degree.
- Catrina M. Collins, 23, 128 Quarry Rd., Munnsville, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child.
June 21, 2017:
- Rebekah L. Joslyn, 32, 364 Stone St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
June 22, 2017:
- Kellie F. Dailey, 41, 364 Washington Ave., Oneida, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 1st degree (felony). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held without bail.
- Nicole L. Clapper, 20, 146 Main St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
June 23, 2017:
- Jacob M. Fellows, 19, 233 North St., Oneida, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.
Leave a Reply