Madison County Sheriff’s deputies investigate serious two-car motor vehicle accident » Oneida Police Department blotter June 15, 2017: Diane R. Stevens, 41, 474 Lincoln Ave., Oneida was issued appearance tickets for littering and for having an unlicensed dog. June 16, 2017: Laurie K. McGuinness, 46, 570 Main St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for junk vehicle.

Allison R. Collins, 19, 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Felicia S. Kaplan, 32, 121 N. Warner St., Oneida was charged with harassment in the 2 nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in the Town of Lincoln Court and released on her own recognizance.

James M. Battista, 53, 118 Phelps St., Oneida was arrested on an arrest warrant which charged him with criminal trespass in the 2 nd degree and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on bail.

Terrell S. Bowdry, 30, 458 Columbia St., Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court where he pled guilty. He was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration in the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail. June 18, 2017: Nathan L. Buffington, 25, 3732 Peterboro St., Cazenovia, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree. June 19, 2017: Donald J. Rouse, 21, 110 Pleasant St., Canastota, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 2nd degree.

Jamie L. Ramnarine, 34, 120 N. Warner St.,, Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for falsely reporting an incident.

Jordan M. Glouse, 21, 206 W. Elm St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the 4th degree.

Catrina M. Collins, 23, 128 Quarry Rd., Munnsville, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child. June 21, 2017: Rebekah L. Joslyn, 32, 364 Stone St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. June 22, 2017: Kellie F. Dailey, 41, 364 Washington Ave., Oneida, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 1st degree (felony). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held without bail.

Nicole L. Clapper, 20, 146 Main St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child. June 23, 2017: Jacob M. Fellows, 19, 233 North St., Oneida, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month June 2017 (268) May 2017 (366) April 2017 (349) March 2017 (372) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)