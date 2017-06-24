Oswego County family, including two children, victims of road rage incident on I-81

On June 22, 2017, at approximately 2:35 p.m., a Trooper patrolling northbound on I-81 in the Town of Salina came upon an accident that had just occurred. The Trooper discovered a gray Ford pickup that had struck the concrete barrier, and spun, facing south in the northbound lanes near the 7th North Street exit. Five passengers, including a small child and an infant, were just starting to exit the vehicle.

Investigation at the scene determined that the victims had been followed by a dark-colored SUV throughout Syracuse, and the victim had tried several times to get away from the suspect vehicle. The suspect pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle several times and made hand gestures indicating he had a gun.

Eventually, the victim entered I-81 northbound from Syracuse and attempted to put more distance between his vehicle and the suspect. The suspect eventually rammed his vehicle into the back of the victim’s truck several times, causing the pickup to collide with the concrete barrier, spin, and come to rest facing south in the northbound lane. None of the victims were seriously injured.

The suspect vehicle fled northbound after the crash.

The suspect was later identified as Jerry Pizarro, 29, of Carbon Street, Syracuse. He was arrested at his residence and charged with:

(1) count of Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, a class “D” felony

(5) counts of Reckless Endangerment, a class “A” misdemeanor

(2) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor

(3) counts of Menacing 3rd degree, a class “B” misdemeanor

Pizarro was arraigned in Town of Clay court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of $5,000 cash or secure bond.

