Bridgeport traffic stop leads to arrests for possession of heroin, marijuana

On June 21, 2017, at approximately 9:25 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on State Route 298 in Bridgeport for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The Troopers immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The operator, Cire D. Flowers, 24, from Griffin Street, Syracuse, and passenger, Taniquia T. Johnson, 20, from Warner Avenue, Syracuse, were found to be in possession of marijuana.

Further investigation revealed drug packaging paraphernalia and approximately 120 glassine envelopes of heroin hidden inside the vehicle. Flowers was also found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license, and Johnson at first gave troopers a false name as she had an active warrant in Ontario County.

Flowers and Johnson were taken into custody and were charged with the following:

Flowers:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree – Possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a class “B” Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree, a misdemeanor as well as various other traffic violations

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a violation

Johnson:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree – Possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a class “B” Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Bail Jumping 3rd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a violation

Flowers and Johnson were arraigned in Town of Salina Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center. Both are scheduled to return to Town of Cicero Court on June 27, 2017.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Syracuse Police Department’s Canine Unit.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

