Fulton man facing felony drug charges following traffic stop in Clay

On Monday, June 19, 2017, at approximately 1:50 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 481 for several traffic violations. The operator, Anthony W. Losito, 30, from Sundown Road, Fulton, was found to be driving the vehicle with a suspended non-driver identification.

Further investigation revealed various drug paraphernalia, marijuana and more than four grams of cocaine.

Losito was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree – Possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a class “B” felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, a class “C” felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, all class “A” misdemeanors

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree, a misdemeanor

Operating without a license, and multiple traffic violations

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a violation

He is scheduled to appear in Town of Clay court on June 27, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

