Great Swamp Conservancy’s annual community garage sale

Repurpose, recycle and reuse is the GSC’s theme for this annual garage sale July 7 and 8 from 9 am – 3 pm. The sale will take place in the back barn past the silo, with a variety of treasures. Families or individuals may rent a 10’ x 10’ space for $8 for the 2 days by contacting the office at 315-697-2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com. Contributions are now being accepted.

Only clean, useable, workable donations please. Drop off in front of museum on either side of the front doors, no computers, tires, paints or chemicals. Tax deductible receipts given upon request. This is a major fundraiser to support the GSC’s conservation efforts.

