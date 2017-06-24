 
  »

PAC 99 schedule for week of June 25, 2017

Monday, June 26

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida High School Honors Convocation 2107 June 5
  • 11:13 a.m., 4:13 p.m. and 9:13 p.m.: Oneida High School Graduation Exercises2017 June 24

Tuesday, June 27

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Mansion House Speakers: AIDS and Reproductive Rights Activism in the creation of Queer Politics with Molly Jessup, Curator of Education and Historian Tamar Carrol
  • 9:56 a.m., 2:56 p.m. and 7:56 p.m.: Village of Vernon Board Meeting of June 19

Wednesday, June 28

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: City of Sherrill Special Meeting: Discussion of possible Secession from the Town of Vernon
  • 10:45 a.m., 3:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: Oneida Common Council Meeting of June 20

Thursday, June 29

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Five Prophecies for YOUR Future“
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of June 20 with Investigator Michael Eckler, N.Y.S.P. on Cyber Safety
  • 9:58 a.m., 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board Meeting of June 21
