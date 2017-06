Mackenzie Elliott Named to Buffalo State Spring 2017 Dean’s List

Mackenzie Elliott of Manlius has been named to the Spring 2017 dean’s list at SUNY Buffalo State. Elliott is majoring in exceptional education and elementary education.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.

