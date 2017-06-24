Stirpe: It’s up to us to protect seniors from abuse and exploitation

Seniors built our community – they’ve put in the time, hard work and dedication to make Central New York what it is today. We have them to thank for so many of the things that we love about our neighborhoods. So when they need our support, it’s only right that we do everything possible to protect and assist them.

Helping make life more convenient, affordable and safe for the elderly has always been a priority for me. Whether it’s investing in long-term care or protecting Enhanced STAR, I’ve worked to author legislation and pass budgets that put the needs of seniors front and center. This year, the Assembly passed several measures to combat an issue that happens all too often – elder abuse.

Here in New York state, approximately 1 in 13 seniors has experienced some form of elder abuse in the past year. That’s just the number we know – elder abuse is largely underreported. With the number of older adults projected to double by 2030, the prevalence of abuse is likely to increase, and it’s vital that we do something about it sooner rather than later.

While it’s hard for us to think about the older adults in our lives being exploited or harmed, seniors are often an easy target for individuals looking to take advantage of them. I’m working in the Assembly to help combat this problem so our seniors and families can have peace of mind.

One bill the Assembly passed would require the state Office for the Aging to create guidelines to help health care providers and employees identify abuse and maltreatment of senior citizens (A.8258-A). Often, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals develop long-term relationships with senior patients, giving them a better chance of spotting possible abuse. By helping them identify the warning signs and speak up, we can empower healthcare providers to take a stand for our seniors and improve the quality of care in the process.

Financial exploitation is the most common form of elder abuse. Two measures that were passed aim to ensure the money our seniors worked so hard for stays where it belongs – in their pockets, not those of someone looking to turn a profit by preying on them. One piece of legislation helps bank employees recognize and report signs of financial exploitation (A.6395).

The second bill requires banks to notify customers seeking to open a joint account if the bank also offers convenience accounts (A.8217-A). Convenience accounts allow the co-signer on the account to make basic transfers or withdrawals to simplify tasks like writing checks and paying bills without putting their estate in jeopardy. In the event that financial exploitation does occur, prosecuting individuals who exploit a convenience account is also easier compared to a joint account.

The estate planning process is already a stressful one. Another piece of legislation that passed the Assembly helps to simplify the power of attorney form to a single document with clear, easy-to-understand language to take some of the headache out of it (A.8120-B). This not only makes it easier to execute, but also helps ensure that the POA is honored by allowing courts to issue sanctions against third parties who unreasonably and unfairly refuse to honor a valid POA form.

Elder abuse happens in every community, but we can take steps to prevent it and hold those who seize on our seniors’ vulnerability accountable. If you have reason to believe someone you know is being abused, neglected or exploited, reach out to Onondaga County Adult Protective Services at 315-435-2815 or contact law enforcement for immediate help. Vera House’s Elder Abuse Committee is another valuable resource, and you can call 315-425-0818 ext. 221 or visit verahouse.org to learn more. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about this or any other community matter, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 315-452-1115 or at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

