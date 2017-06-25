Tenney denounces Cuomo’s expected veto of $90 million in Lake Ontario relief funding

Cuomo expected not to approve relief package for victims of flooding; Legislature unanimously approved measure prior to veto

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) denounced Governor Cuomo’s expected veto of a bipartisan measure to provide $90 million in relief funding for Lake Ontario flood victims and municipalities.

“Families and small business owners in Oswego County and the Lake Ontario region have had their properties devastated by recent flooding. During a recent tour of the area, I had the chance to see the severity of the damage first hand. It is unthinkable that Governor Cuomo would deprive these property owners of the relief they desperately need. Both the State Senate and Assembly unanimously passed this bill, if the Governor refuses to sign it into law then that is a failure of leadership on his part. Upstate New Yorkers have been burdened long enough under Cuomo’s watch, it’s time that the families in the Lake Ontario region receive the relief they need,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

The bill was introduced by Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, and Sen. Pam Helming and on Monday was approved unanimously by the New York State Legislature. Grants were due to provide $15 million for homeowners, $25 million for businesses, $25 million for local municipalities, $15 million for flood mitigation and $10 million for additional disaster relief. Individual grants would be capped at $60,000 for individual homeowners, $100,000 for small businesses and farms and $1 million for municipalities.

It is unclear when, and if, the Legislature will be called back into session to finalize action on this package.

