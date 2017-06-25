Festivities in and around Hamilton

The community festivities in Hamilton now cover a two week period around the Fourth of July.

The highlight remains the annual Fourth of July parade. This year’s theme is “The Melting Pot that is America.” In 2016, 120 entries entertained the thousands of individuals lined up along the two mile parade route that winds the length of the village (from the airport north of town to the local school).

Individuals and organizations participating came from Onondaga, Lewis, Tompkins, Chenango, Otsego, Madison, Oneida, Tioga, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens,and Jefferson counties. Nine bands, ten fire departments, a memorial antique tractor unit, boy scouts, girl scouts, three American Legion posts, a military honor guard at the judges’ stand, 4H units, a local summer camp, Pop Warner, Cheerleaders, colleges and universities, athletes, politicians, local t to someone over 100, the parade participants are assorted ages and from all walks of life.

The annual holiday market in the village green consisted of artisans, local farms, youth groups, handcrafted items, assorted food, games for children, musicians playing on the bandstand, and people, so many people. Some have called the 4th of July event, a farmer’s market on steroids with sights and smells, brilliant colors, friends and families spending time with each and seeing lifelong friends.

For the holiday festivities, Hamilton is a representative of togetherness and true Americana spirit, where small town America seems to become populated with people traveling from numerous continents and almost every state in the United States.

For further information, contact Fourth of July Chairman Linda Gorton at (315) 750-9342 or the Village of Hamilton office at (315) 824-1111.

