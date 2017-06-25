Living with Alzheimer’s: for younger-onset Alzheimer’s

On Tuesday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m., the Utica Public Library will host the Alzheimer’s Association as they present “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Younger–Onset Alzheimer’s” in the library gallery.

This program will examine everything related to those under the age of 65 who are diagnosed with younger-onset dementia, including shock, denial, genetic links and the benefits of early diagnosis.

The purpose is to provide accurate information that is essential to everyone. The program is free to the public. Registration is required. To register, call 315-617-4025, ext. 100. Registration should be done at least five days before the program date.

