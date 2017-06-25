The Basics: Memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s

On Monday, July 10 at 3 p.m., the Utica Public Library will host the Alzheimer’s Association as they present “The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia & Alzheimer’s” in the library gallery.

This program will examine the difference between normal aging and dementia and will explore the different stages of the disease. The purpose is to provide accurate information that is essential to all of us.

The program is free to the public. Registration is required. To register, call 315-617-4025, ext. 100. Registration should be done at least 5 days before the program date.

