New Empire Farm Days exhibit to spark passion for welding careers

The American Welding Society, Miami, Fla., is sending its 53-foot-long Careers in Welding Trailer to the August 8-10, 2017 Empire Farm Days at Rodman Lott and Son Farms, 2973 State Route 414, in Seneca Falls.

Exhibits in the AWS Careers in Welding Trailer include four virtual reality welders that simulate two different welding processes giving visitors an interactive experience. Information about welding careers, scholarships, and other related topics is available inside the trailer that expands to nearly 625 square feet of exhibit space.

‘We will be inviting farmers to tour the trailer to learn how they can expand their skill set to meet on-farm repairs and fabrication needs and welcoming all show visitors to climb aboard and spark their passion for welding which is one of the fastest growing career areas in the U.S.,’ said AWS Workforce Development Specialist Daniel Stopnick.

The AWS estimates there could be a shortage of 310,000 professional welders by the year 2024.

‘Empire Farm Days is pleased to welcome the American Welding Society Careers in Welding Trailer to the 2017 show as a great example of how this event provides the most innovative exhibits, information, demonstrations, educational seminars and hands-on learning opportunities to our visitors,’ said Empire Farm Days Show Manager Melanie Wickham.

The 300-acre Empire Farm Days is the largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S. Show hours are 9-5 Tuesday and Wednesday, 9-4 Thursday. Parking is $10 per vehicle. Learn more atwww.empirefarmdays.com or call 877-697-7837.

