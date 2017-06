Canastota Community Band to perform June 29

The Canastota Community Band will perform a traditional summertime band concert Thursday, June 29, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., at the International Boxing Hall of Fame Pavilion as part of the Canastota Parks and Recreation Commission’s Summer Concert Series.

The program will consist of marches, ballads, show tunes and patriotic pieces to celebrate July 4. This concert is free and open to the public. Follow us on Facebook.

